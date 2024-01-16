Nonna’s Pizza 1209 Gulf Shores Parkway
Build Your Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Abe Froman
Sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce.$14.00
- Meat Lovers$15.00
- Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue Sauce,Thai Chili Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheeze, Mozzarella Cheese$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese$14.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese$14.00
- Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple,$14.00
- Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, tomato sauce.$14.00
- Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green peppers$15.00
- Thin Crust Grandma Square
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Grandma's secret sauce.$28.00OUT OF STOCK
- Town Square Roni
pepperoni, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, tomato sauce.$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- White Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Olive Oil and Garlic$14.00
Salad
Appetizers
Bottled Beverages
Dessert
Nonna's Pizza Location and Hours
(251) 223-4270
Closed • Opens Sunday at 3PM